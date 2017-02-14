UFC cost-cutting measures now aimed at coaches

Since its sale to WME-IMG last year, the UFC‘s financial moves have been subject to more coverage than ever. Dozens of front office staff were the first to go, including retired fighters and honorary executives Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes. Next, walkout music licenses were targeted, with Carla Esparza being the first to speak out after being denied use of her signature entrance song. Now, coaches are feeling the effects of the promotion’s belt-tightening.

Team Jackson-Winklejohn striking coach Brandon “Six Gun” Gibson revealed today, via Twitter, that the UFC is no longer providing complimentary video footage to coaches and fighters for study and preparation. In fact, they are now expected to use the same tool at the disposal of amateur analysts: Fight Pass. Gibson did not mince words about his disappointment in a series of tweets.

I just got an email from the UFC saying that fight tape will no longer be available to coaches and fighters and I need to use Fight Pass. — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 14, 2017

Could you imagine if the NFL told their coaches to just DVR whatever games they want to study? Film study leads to better fights & finishes. — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 14, 2017

In the past we’d get zip drive links to download. No Fight Pass subscription is offered to the camps, we need to purchase it on our own. — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 15, 2017

I already have a Fight Pass subscription, the problem is that Fight Pass isn’t a good way to study. No slow mode, its a pain to rewind, etc — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 15, 2017

Gibson provided even more grim realities about the situation while answering fan questions. Not only would coaches have to pay for Fight Pass, but would now have record all televised broadcasts, including pay-per-views, due to the upload delays built into the UFC’s television contracts.

Exactly, that’s the other big issue. Fight Pass lacks a lot of fights that are important to each camp. https://t.co/nd9SrNynzJ — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 15, 2017

Yup – I guess I’ll just have to buy every PPV (even the ones I’m cornering at) and DVR’ it. https://t.co/FXI2qgUOMX — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) February 15, 2017

Things are not looking good as we draw near to the one year anniversary of the UFC’s sale to WME-IMG. Criticism continues to mount over business practices best described as, “Penny smart, but dollar foolish.” Making the jobs of coaches both more difficult and more expensive is not a way to better the sport, and is a prime example of the current management regime shooting itself in the foot in its quest for profit-linked bonuses. Fighters and their coaches can only hope that management changes their minds soon, before performance suffers.