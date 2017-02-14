The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 105

After a lackluster pay-per-view event, the UFC is hoping to rebound this weekend. UFC Fight Night 105 will go down this Sunday at the Scotia Bank Centre in Halifax, NS, Canada, topped by Derek Lewis and Travis Browne. From the top down, this card is full of fighters looking to stand out. Some of them, like Elias Theodorou, have the whole branding thing down. Others, however, need help. That’s where I come in, as MMASucka.com‘s resident board-certified musicologist. I will offer entrance advice to some of these fighters, so they can stand out more positively. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Travis Browne

What he walked out to last: “You’re the Best Around” – Joe Esposito

What he should walk out to next: “Smack My Bitch Up” – The Prodigy

Sometimes certain allegations will dog you for the rest of your life. The best thing you can do, especially if you’re someone who is as unlikable as Travis Browne, is to just roll with it. I doubt more than a small handful of people thought it was cute when he walked out to Joe Esposito’s anthem for The Karate Kid, “You’re the Best Around.” That choice merely made “Hapa” come across as both cocky and lacking in self-awareness. One way to start rehabilitating his image is through walk-out music. A selecting a song that gives a self-aware wink to the domestic abuse allegations he has been dealing with might help. That’s why the hard-hitting big beat rave-up, “Smack My Bitch Up” by The Prodigy, might just be what he needs. Listen below.

Randa Markos

What she walked out to last: “Shake it Out” – Florence + the Machine

What she should walk out to next: “Red Fraction” – MELL

For a song that’s supposed to be inspirational, Florence + the Machine’s “Shake it Out” has all the energy of a funeral dirge. I’d dare say that a funeral dirge walkout, similar to that of pro wrestling’s The Undertaker, would actually make for a better entrance. However, I’m not going to go that route. While I was tempted to suggest Dismember’s “Dreaming in Red” based on Randa Markos‘ incessant hashtagging over her red hair, I chose to go with something a little more crowd-friendly. I’m generally reluctant to suggest the same artist twice in less than 30 calendar days, I can’t help but feel like MELL’s KMFDM-styled banger “Red Fraction” would make for a great entrance for “Quiet Storm.” You can check it out below.

