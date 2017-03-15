Staff MMA Rankings for March 2017

These MMA rankings were formulated by five members of the MMASucka staff. The contributors to these staff rankings can be found at the bottom of this page.

Our rankings will be uploaded the 15th day of each month, January through December. For this month, our MMA rankings are up to date as of March 15th, 2017. An updated rankings list will be posted on the 15th of April, one month from now.

Our rankings cover the entire span of fighters competing in mixed martial arts around the world, not a single promotion. Fighters will be ranked from 1-10, seeing the highest-voted ranked at the number one slot.

The numbers located beside each fighter will show the tallied number of votes received by each individual. For example: Heavyweight Stipe Miocic was ranked number one out of ten by all eight contributing staff members. Therefore, his total number located beside his name is eight (1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1 = 8). This formula applies to each division below.

Click here if you are interested to see how our rankings looked last month in February of 2017.

(+#) = increase in rankings from prior month*

(-#) = decrease in rankings from prior month*

(NPR) = Not Previously Ranked from prior month*

Heavyweight division, 265 lbs.

1. Stipe Miocic — 6

2. Fabricio Werdum — 16

3. Cain Velasquez — 20

4. Junior dos Santos — 23

5. Alistair Overeem — 25

6. Ben Rothwell — 39

7. Francis Ngannou — 46

8. Derrick Lewis — 47 (+2)

9. Vitaly Minakov — 56 (-1)

10. Josh Barnett — 61 (NPR)

10. Mark Hunt – 61 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Blagoi Ivanov (64)

Light Heavyweight division, 205 lbs.

1. Daniel Cormier — 9

2. Jon Jones — 13

3. Anthony Johnson — 15

4. Phil Davis — 30 (+2)

5. Ryan Bader — 31 (-1)

6. Alexander Gustafsson — 32 (-1)

7. Glover Teixeira — 38

8. Jimi Manuwa — 48

9. Misha Cirkunov — 56

10. Shogun Rua — 62 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Liam McGeary (63), Corey Anderson (65)

Middleweight division, 185 lbs.

1. Michael Bisping — 6

2. Yoel Romero — 13

3. Luke Rockhold —21

4. Gegard Mousasi — 25 (+1)

5. Jacare Souza — 26 (-1)

6. Chris Weidman — 35

7. Kelvin Gastelum — 46 (+1)

8. Robert Whittaker — 49 (-1)

9. David Branch — 56

10. Mamed Khalidov — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Anderson Silva (62), Alexander Shlemenko (64)

Welterweight division, 170 lbs.

1. Tyron Woodley — 6

2. Stephen Thompson — 15

2. Demian Maia — 15

4. Rory MacDonald — 31

5. Robbie Lawler — 32

6. Douglas Lima — 39

7. Carlos Condit — 45 (+1)

8. Jorge Masvidal — 46 (-1)

9. Lorenz Larkin — 53

10. Ben Askren — 61 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Jon Fitch (63), Donald Cerrone (64), Neil Magny (65)

Lightweight division, 155 lbs.

1. Conor McGregor — 6

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov — 15

2. Tony Ferguson — 15

4. Eddie Alvarez — 31

5. Rafael dos Anjos — 35

5. Michael Chandler — 35

7. Edson Barboza — 44 (+1)

8. Nate Diaz — 47 (-1)

9. Michael Johnson — 53

10. Justin Gaethje — 61

Fighters also receiving votes: Dustin Poirier (61), Michael Chiesa (65)

Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Jose Aldo — 6

2. Max Holloway — 12

3. Frankie Edgar —19

4. Cub Swanson — 29

5. Ricardo Lamas — 30

6. Daniel Straus — 38

7. Patricio Freire — 51 (+3)

7. Chan Sung Jung — 51

9. Doo Ho Choi — 55 (-1)

10. Marat Gafurov — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Yair Rodriguez (61), Brian Ortega (61), Jeremy Stephens (62), Dennis Bermudez (62), Charles Oliveira (64), Pat Curran (65)

Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Cody Garbrandt — 6

2. Dominick Cruz — 13

3. TJ Dillashaw — 18

4. Marlon Moraes –27

5. John Lineker — 36 (+1)

6. Jimmie Rivera — 37 (-1)

7. Eduardo Dantas — 44 (+1)

8. Raphael Assuncao — 47 (-1)

9. Bibiano Fernandes — 54

10. Darrion Caldwell — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Bryan Caraway (62), John Dodson (63), Thomas Almeida (64), Reece McLaren (64), Leandro Higo (65)

Flyweight division, 125 lbs.

1. Demetrious Johnson — 6

2. Joseph Benavidez — 12

3. Henry Cejudo — 18

4. Kyoji Horiguchi — 26

5. Jussier Formiga — 42

6. Ray Borg — 44 (+4)

6. Wilson Reis — 44

8. Magomed Bibulatov — 46 (-1)

9. Sergio Pettis — 54 (-1)

10. Tim Elliott — 58 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Ian McCall (60), Dustin Ortiz (61), Alexandre Pantoja (63), Ali Bagautinov (63), Louis Smolka (64), Tatsumitsu Wada (65)

Women’s Featherweight division, 145 lbs.

1. Cris Cyborg — 6

2. Germaine de Randamie — 13

3. Holly Holm — 18

4. Megan Anderson — 27

5. Julia Budd — 31

6. Marloes Coenen — 44

7. Lina Lansberg — 45

8. Charmaine Tweet — 48

9. Alexis Dufresne — 53

10. Arlene Blencowe — 57

Fighters also receiving votes: Daria Ibragimova (59), Gabrielle Holloway (62)

Women’s Bantamweight division, 135 lbs.

1. Amanda Nunes — 6

2. Valentina Shevchenko — 12

3. Raquel Pennington — 21

4. Julianna Pena — 29

5. Cat Zingano — 39

6. Sara McMann — 43

6. Ronda Rousey — 43 (+2)

8. Tonya Evinger — 44 (-1)

9. Marion Reneau — 58 (+1)

10. Liz Carmouche — 59 (-1)

Fighters also receiving votes: Bethe Correia (63), Yana Kunitskaya (64), Alexis Davis (64), Jessica Eye (65)

Women’s Strawweight division, 115 lbs.

1. Joanna Jedrzejczyk — 6

2. Claudia Gadelha — 15

3. Jessica Andrade — 17

4. Michelle Waterson — 26

5. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — 28

6. Rose Namajunas — 38

7. Tecia Torres — 44

8. Carla Esparza — 47

9. Angela Hill — 57

10. Randa Markos — 60 (NPR)

Fighters also receiving votes: Felice Herrig (64), Paige VanZant (64), Maryna Moroz (64), Mizuki Inoue (65), Jessica Aguilar (65)

MMA Ranking Contributors

Wesley Riddle

Mike Skytte

John Douglas

Jeremy Brand

Davey Caplice

Nick Baldwin



MAIN IMAGE: