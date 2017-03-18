UFC Fight Night 107 Live Results

MMASucka has UFC Fight Night 107 results for the Manuwa vs. Anderson fight card on Saturday afternoon at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The event takes place at in London and the entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event, London native Jimi Manuwa meets Corey “Overtime” Anderson in a light-heavyweight fight. The co-main event sees fan favorite Gunnar Nelson take on Alan Jouban who is on a three fight winning streak.

Follow along with our updates and official results beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET for the prelims and 5 p.m. ET for the main card, both on UFC Fight Pass.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET)

Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson via Knockout at 3:05 of Round 1

Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban via Submission (guillotine) at 0:46 of Round 2

Chito Vera def. Brad Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 3:50 of Round 3

Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET)

Joe Duffy def. Reza Madadi via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Francimar Barroso def. Darren Stewart via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Timothy Johnson def. Daniel Omielanczuk via Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Leon Edwards def. Vicente Luque via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28

Marc Diakiese def. Teemu Packalen via Knockout (punch) at 0:30 of Round 1

Brad Scott def. Scott Askham via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lina Lansberg def. Lucie Pudlova by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

