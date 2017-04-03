Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone set for UFC 213

A welterweight fight for the ages has been set for UFC 213, as former UFC 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler will square off with Donald Cerrone.

The news of the fight came on Monday afternoon, as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported on Twitter.

BREAKING: Per @danawhite, @Ruthless_RL vs. @Cowboycerrone is a done deal for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2017

Lawler (27-11, 1NC) hasn’t fought since his 2016 championship loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. Prior to that loss, “Ruthless” was riding a five-fight winning streak, including two title defenses against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.

Cerrone (32-8, 1NC) is coming off a second round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC on FOX 23 in January. Before succumbing to Masvidal, “Cowboy” was riding a four-fight winning streak. Since moving to 170-pounds, Cerrone has gone 4-1, with two ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

UFC 213 will air on Pay-Per-View, with the preliminary portion of the card on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 213 goes down on July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena. No other bouts have been announced for the card, but it will be the third of three events during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

