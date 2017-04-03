Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone set for UFC 213

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 30: Robbie Lawler prepares for the round to begin before facing Tyron Woodley in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 201 event on July 30, 2016 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A welterweight fight for the ages has been set for UFC 213, as former UFC 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler will square off with Donald Cerrone.

The news of the fight came on Monday afternoon, as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported on Twitter.

Lawler (27-11, 1NC) hasn’t fought since his 2016 championship loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. Prior to that loss, “Ruthless” was riding a five-fight winning streak, including two title defenses against Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit.

Cerrone (32-8, 1NC) is coming off a second round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC on FOX 23 in January. Before succumbing to Masvidal, “Cowboy” was riding a four-fight winning streak. Since moving to 170-pounds, Cerrone has gone 4-1, with two ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

UFC 213 will air on Pay-Per-View, with the preliminary portion of the card on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 213 goes down on July 8 from the T-Mobile Arena. No other bouts have been announced for the card, but it will be the third of three events during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

