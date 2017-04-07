UFC 210 Odds and Ends: Johnson the favorite in main event

On Saturday night, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, UFC 210 goes down. Our friends at Bodog.eu have supplied us with some interesting UFC 210 odds and ends for you betting fans.

In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on the hardest hitter in the division, Anthony Johnson. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman steps inside the Octagon in the co-main event against the red hot Gegard Mousasi.

Check out the UFC 210 odds and ends below.

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson Props and Odds

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson

Daniel Cormier EVEN (1/1)

Anthony Johnson -130 (10/13)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes (Fight goes the distance) 7/2

No (Fight does not go the distance) 1/6

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds -175 (4/7)

Under 1.5 Rounds +125 (5/4)

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Daniel Cormier wins inside distance 6/5

Daniel Cormier wins by 5 round decision 7/1

Anthony Johnson wins inside distance 11/10

Anthony Johnson wins by 5 round decision 7/1

Draw 55/1

Method of Victory

Daniel Cormier wins by decision or technical decision 7/1

Daniel Cormier wins by KO, TKO or DQ 4/1

Daniel Cormier wins by submission 2/1

Anthony Johnson wins by decision or technical decision 7/1

Anthony Johnson wins by KO, TKO or DQ 6/5

Anthony Johnson wins by submission 20/1

Draw or Technical draw 55/1

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Daniel Cormier in Round 1 8/1

Daniel Cormier in Round 2 9/1

Daniel Cormier in Round 3 11/2

Daniel Cormier in Round 4 13/2

Daniel Cormier in Round 5 15/1

Daniel Cormier on points 7/1

Anthony Johnson in Round 1 9/4

Anthony Johnson in Round 2 7/1

Anthony Johnson in Round 3 14/1

Anthony Johnson in Round 4 20/1

Anthony Johnson in Round 5 30/1

Anthony Johnson on points 7/1

Draw 55/1

Gegard Mousasi vs Chris Weidman Props and Odds

Gegard Mousasi vs Chris Weidman

Gegard Mousasi -130 (10/13)

Chris Weidman EVEN (1/1)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes (Fight goes the distance) -170 (10/17)

No (Fight does not go the distance) +120 (6/5)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)

Under 1.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

Gegard Mousasi wins inside distance 11/4

Gegard Mousasi wins by 3 round decision 2/1

Chris Weidman wins inside distance 7/2

Chris Weidman wins by 3 round decision 7/4

Draw 50/1

Method of Victory

Gegard Mousasi wins by decision or technical decision 2/1

Gegard Mousasi wins by KO, TKO or DQ 15/4

Gegard Mousasi wins by submission 15/2

Chris Weidman wins by decision or technical decision+ 7/4

Chris Weidman wins by KO, TKO or DQ 13/2

Chris Weidman wins by submission 7/1

Draw or Technical draw 50/1

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

Gegard Mousasi in Round 1 11/2

Gegard Mousasi in Round 2 15/2

Gegard Mousasi in Round 3 14/1

Gegard Mousasi on points 2/1

Chris Weidman in Round 1 8/1

Chris Weidman in Round 2 10/1

Chris Weidman in Round 3 18/1

Chris Weidman on points 7/4

Draw 50/1

Cynthia Calvillo vs Pearl Gonzalez Props and Odds

Cynthia Calvillo vs Pearl Gonzalez

Cynthia Calvillo -280 (4/15)

Pearl Gonzalez +220 (11/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes (Fight goes the distance) -170 (10/17)

No (Fight does not go the distance) +120 (6/5)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)

Under 2.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

Cynthia Calvillo wins inside distance 7/4

Cynthia Calvillo wins by 3 round decision 5/4

Pearl Gonzalez wins inside distance 11/2

Pearl Gonzalez wins by 3 round decision 7/2

Draw 50/1

Method of Victory

Cynthia Calvillo wins by decision or technical decision 5/4

Cynthia Calvillo wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2

Cynthia Calvillo wins by submission 13/5

Pearl Gonzalez wins by decision or technical decision+ 7/2

Pearl Gonzalez wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/1

Pearl Gonzalez wins by submission 17/2

Draw or Technical draw 50/1

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

Cynthia Calvillo in Round 1 4/1

Cynthia Calvillo in Round 2 6/1

Cynthia Calvillo in Round 3 10/1

Cynthia Calvillo on points 5/4

Pearl Gonzalez in Round 1 12/1

Pearl Gonzalez in Round 2 15/1

Pearl Gonzalez in Round 3 22/1

Pearl Gonzalez on points 7/2

Draw 50/1

Patrick Cote vs Thiago Alves Props and Odds

Patrick Cote vs Thiago Alves

Patrick Cote -180 (5/9)

Thiago Alves +150 (3/2)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes (Fight goes the distance) -180 (5/9)

No (Fight does not go the distance) +130 (13/10)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)

Under 2.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

Patrick Cote wins inside distance 12/5

Patrick Cote wins by 3 round decision 9/5

Thiago Alves wins inside distance 15/4

Thiago Alves wins by 3 round decision 2/1

Draw 50/1

Method of Victory

Patrick Cote wins by decision or technical decision 9/5

Patrick Cote wins by KO, TKO or DQ 13/4

Patrick Cote wins by submission 6/1

Thiago Alves wins by decision or technical decision+ 2/1

Thiago Alves wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2

Thiago Alves wins by submission 12/1

Draw or Technical draw 50/1

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

Patrick Cote in Round 1 9/2

Patrick Cote in Round 2 13/2

Patrick Cote in Round 3 12/1

Patrick Cote on points 9/5

Thiago Alves in Round 1 10/1

Thiago Alves in Round 2 12/1

Thiago Alves in Round 3 20/1

Thiago Alves on points 2/1

Draw 50/1

Will Brooks vs Charles Oliveira Props and Odds

Will Brooks vs Charles Oliveira

Will Brooks -280 (4/15)

Charles Oliveira +220 (11/5)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes (Fight goes the distance) -115 (20/23)

No (Fight does not go the distance) -115 (20/23)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds -140 (5/7)

Under 2.5 Rounds EVEN (1/1)

Method of Victory – 3 Rounds

Will Brooks wins inside distance 2/1

Will Brooks wins by 3 round decision 7/5

Charles Oliveira wins inside distance 13/5

Charles Oliveira wins by 3 round decision 11/2

Draw 55/1

Method of Victory

Will Brooks wins by decision or technical decision 7/5

Will Brooks wins by KO, TKO or DQ 3/1

Will Brooks wins by submission+ 7/1

Charles Oliveira wins by decision or technical decision+ 11/2

Charles Oliveira wins by KO, TKO or DQ 19/2

Charles Oliveira wins by submission 13/4

Draw or Technical draw 55/1

Round Betting – 3 Rounds

Will Brooks in Round 1 19/4

Will Brooks in Round 2 13/2

Will Brooks in Round 3 11/1

Will Brooks on points 7/4

Charles Oliveira in Round 1 6/1

Charles Oliveira in Round 2 8/1

Charles Oliveira in Round 3 14/1

Charles Oliveira on points 11/2

Draw 55/1

Rest of UFC 210 Card

Katlyn Chookagian vs Irene Aldana

Katlyn Chookagian -180 (5/9)

Irene Aldana +150 (3/2)

Josh Emmett vs Desmond Green

Josh Emmett -240 (5/12)

Desmond Green +180 (9/5)

Andrew Holbrook vs Gregor Gillespie

Andrew Holbrook +175 (7/4)

Gregor Gillespie -225 (4/9)

Jan Blachowicz vs Patrick Cummins

Jan Blachowicz -135 (20/27)

Patrick Cummins +105 (21/20)

Shane Burgos vs Charles Rosa

Shane Burgos -220 (5/11)

Charles Rosa +180 (9/5)

Kamaru Usman vs Sean Strickland

Kamaru Usman -340 (5/17)

Sean Strickland +260 (13/5)

Magomed Bibulatov vs Jenel Lausa

Magomed Bibulatov -450 (2/9)

Jenel Lausa +325 (13/4)

Myles Jury vs Mike De La Torre

Myles Jury -450 (2/9)

Mike De La Torre +325 (13/4)

