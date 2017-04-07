UFC 210 Odds and Ends: Johnson the favorite in main event

On Saturday night, live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, UFC 210 goes down. Our friends at Bodog.eu have supplied us with some interesting UFC 210 odds and ends for you betting fans.
In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on the hardest hitter in the division, Anthony Johnson. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman steps inside the Octagon in the co-main event against the red hot Gegard Mousasi.
Check out the UFC 210 odds and ends below.
Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson Props and Odds
Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson
Daniel Cormier EVEN (1/1)
Anthony Johnson -130 (10/13)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes (Fight goes the distance) 7/2
No (Fight does not go the distance) 1/6
Total Rounds
Over 1.5 Rounds -175 (4/7)
Under 1.5 Rounds +125 (5/4)
Method of Victory – 5 Rounds
Daniel Cormier wins inside distance 6/5
Daniel Cormier wins by 5 round decision 7/1
Anthony Johnson wins inside distance 11/10
Anthony Johnson wins by 5 round decision 7/1
Draw 55/1
Method of Victory
Daniel Cormier wins by decision or technical decision 7/1
Daniel Cormier wins by KO, TKO or DQ 4/1
Daniel Cormier wins by submission 2/1
Anthony Johnson wins by decision or technical decision 7/1
Anthony Johnson wins by KO, TKO or DQ 6/5
Anthony Johnson wins by submission 20/1
Draw or Technical draw 55/1
Round Betting – 5 Rounds
Daniel Cormier in Round 1 8/1
Daniel Cormier in Round 2 9/1
Daniel Cormier in Round 3 11/2
Daniel Cormier in Round 4 13/2
Daniel Cormier in Round 5 15/1
Daniel Cormier on points 7/1
Anthony Johnson in Round 1 9/4
Anthony Johnson in Round 2 7/1
Anthony Johnson in Round 3 14/1
Anthony Johnson in Round 4 20/1
Anthony Johnson in Round 5 30/1
Anthony Johnson on points 7/1
Draw 55/1
Gegard Mousasi vs Chris Weidman Props and Odds
Gegard Mousasi vs Chris Weidman
Gegard Mousasi -130 (10/13)
Chris Weidman EVEN (1/1)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes (Fight goes the distance) -170 (10/17)
No (Fight does not go the distance) +120 (6/5)
Total Rounds
Over 1.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)
Under 1.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)
Method of Victory – 3 Rounds
Gegard Mousasi wins inside distance 11/4
Gegard Mousasi wins by 3 round decision 2/1
Chris Weidman wins inside distance 7/2
Chris Weidman wins by 3 round decision 7/4
Draw 50/1
Method of Victory
Gegard Mousasi wins by decision or technical decision 2/1
Gegard Mousasi wins by KO, TKO or DQ 15/4
Gegard Mousasi wins by submission 15/2
Chris Weidman wins by decision or technical decision+ 7/4
Chris Weidman wins by KO, TKO or DQ 13/2
Chris Weidman wins by submission 7/1
Draw or Technical draw 50/1
Round Betting – 3 Rounds
Gegard Mousasi in Round 1 11/2
Gegard Mousasi in Round 2 15/2
Gegard Mousasi in Round 3 14/1
Gegard Mousasi on points 2/1
Chris Weidman in Round 1 8/1
Chris Weidman in Round 2 10/1
Chris Weidman in Round 3 18/1
Chris Weidman on points 7/4
Draw 50/1
Cynthia Calvillo vs Pearl Gonzalez Props and Odds
Cynthia Calvillo vs Pearl Gonzalez
Cynthia Calvillo -280 (4/15)
Pearl Gonzalez +220 (11/5)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes (Fight goes the distance) -170 (10/17)
No (Fight does not go the distance) +120 (6/5)
Total Rounds
Over 2.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)
Under 2.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)
Method of Victory – 3 Rounds
Cynthia Calvillo wins inside distance 7/4
Cynthia Calvillo wins by 3 round decision 5/4
Pearl Gonzalez wins inside distance 11/2
Pearl Gonzalez wins by 3 round decision 7/2
Draw 50/1
Method of Victory
Cynthia Calvillo wins by decision or technical decision 5/4
Cynthia Calvillo wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2
Cynthia Calvillo wins by submission 13/5
Pearl Gonzalez wins by decision or technical decision+ 7/2
Pearl Gonzalez wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/1
Pearl Gonzalez wins by submission 17/2
Draw or Technical draw 50/1
Round Betting – 3 Rounds
Cynthia Calvillo in Round 1 4/1
Cynthia Calvillo in Round 2 6/1
Cynthia Calvillo in Round 3 10/1
Cynthia Calvillo on points 5/4
Pearl Gonzalez in Round 1 12/1
Pearl Gonzalez in Round 2 15/1
Pearl Gonzalez in Round 3 22/1
Pearl Gonzalez on points 7/2
Draw 50/1
Patrick Cote vs Thiago Alves Props and Odds
Patrick Cote vs Thiago Alves
Patrick Cote -180 (5/9)
Thiago Alves +150 (3/2)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes (Fight goes the distance) -180 (5/9)
No (Fight does not go the distance) +130 (13/10)
Total Rounds
Over 2.5 Rounds -200 (1/2)
Under 2.5 Rounds +140 (5/7)
Method of Victory – 3 Rounds
Patrick Cote wins inside distance 12/5
Patrick Cote wins by 3 round decision 9/5
Thiago Alves wins inside distance 15/4
Thiago Alves wins by 3 round decision 2/1
Draw 50/1
Method of Victory
Patrick Cote wins by decision or technical decision 9/5
Patrick Cote wins by KO, TKO or DQ 13/4
Patrick Cote wins by submission 6/1
Thiago Alves wins by decision or technical decision+ 2/1
Thiago Alves wins by KO, TKO or DQ 11/2
Thiago Alves wins by submission 12/1
Draw or Technical draw 50/1
Round Betting – 3 Rounds
Patrick Cote in Round 1 9/2
Patrick Cote in Round 2 13/2
Patrick Cote in Round 3 12/1
Patrick Cote on points 9/5
Thiago Alves in Round 1 10/1
Thiago Alves in Round 2 12/1
Thiago Alves in Round 3 20/1
Thiago Alves on points 2/1
Draw 50/1
Will Brooks vs Charles Oliveira Props and Odds
Will Brooks vs Charles Oliveira
Will Brooks -280 (4/15)
Charles Oliveira +220 (11/5)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes (Fight goes the distance) -115 (20/23)
No (Fight does not go the distance) -115 (20/23)
Total Rounds
Over 2.5 Rounds -140 (5/7)
Under 2.5 Rounds EVEN (1/1)
Method of Victory – 3 Rounds
Will Brooks wins inside distance 2/1
Will Brooks wins by 3 round decision 7/5
Charles Oliveira wins inside distance 13/5
Charles Oliveira wins by 3 round decision 11/2
Draw 55/1
Method of Victory
Will Brooks wins by decision or technical decision 7/5
Will Brooks wins by KO, TKO or DQ 3/1
Will Brooks wins by submission+ 7/1
Charles Oliveira wins by decision or technical decision+ 11/2
Charles Oliveira wins by KO, TKO or DQ 19/2
Charles Oliveira wins by submission 13/4
Draw or Technical draw 55/1
Round Betting – 3 Rounds
Will Brooks in Round 1 19/4
Will Brooks in Round 2 13/2
Will Brooks in Round 3 11/1
Will Brooks on points 7/4
Charles Oliveira in Round 1 6/1
Charles Oliveira in Round 2 8/1
Charles Oliveira in Round 3 14/1
Charles Oliveira on points 11/2
Draw 55/1
Rest of UFC 210 Card
Katlyn Chookagian vs Irene Aldana
Katlyn Chookagian -180 (5/9)
Irene Aldana +150 (3/2)
Josh Emmett vs Desmond Green
Josh Emmett -240 (5/12)
Desmond Green +180 (9/5)
Andrew Holbrook vs Gregor Gillespie
Andrew Holbrook +175 (7/4)
Gregor Gillespie -225 (4/9)
Jan Blachowicz vs Patrick Cummins
Jan Blachowicz -135 (20/27)
Patrick Cummins +105 (21/20)
Shane Burgos vs Charles Rosa
Shane Burgos -220 (5/11)
Charles Rosa +180 (9/5)
Kamaru Usman vs Sean Strickland
Kamaru Usman -340 (5/17)
Sean Strickland +260 (13/5)
Magomed Bibulatov vs Jenel Lausa
Magomed Bibulatov -450 (2/9)
Jenel Lausa +325 (13/4)
Myles Jury vs Mike De La Torre
Myles Jury -450 (2/9)
Mike De La Torre +325 (13/4)
