Fusion Fight Gear TMNT Shredder XXL Rash Guard Review

The man behind the camera of most of MMASucka.com’s video content comes to the front of the lens to bring you a real world review of Fusion Fight Gear’s TMNT Shredder Rash Guard.

JP Lasaleta takes you through the performance of the rashie for the average, big bodied father of 3, who loves nogi submission grappling, and is beginning his trek into the world of Brazilian Jiujitsu.

Big thanks to Fusion Fight Gear for making this happen, and to Alliance BJJ Vancouver for the rolls!

Fusion Fight Gear: @fusionfightgear fusionfightgear.com

Alliance Vancouver: @alliancevancouver alliancebjjteam.com

Music by Joakim Karud http://youtube.com/joakimkarud