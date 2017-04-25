Battlefield Fight League creates new revenue model for fighters

Ahead of Battlefield Fight League 48 (BFL 48), the promotion has announced a brand new revenue model that will help fighters earn more money.

Most promotions give fighters a cut of ticket sales and Battlefield does this at around 10-20%. However they have also taken it one step further and something BFL President Jay Golshani says other promotions have not done. BFL will be giving all fighters 100% of the PPV buys that they sell.

As a fighter coming up through the regional ranks, you put the majority of your fight purse towards your camp. In the end most fighters come out losing money or earning very little after all expenses are paid.

“We are offering the fighters 100% of the Pay-Per-View revenue that they generate for the orders through them,” Golshani explained in the Facebook video. “It’s not a revenue sharing model. There is no 50-50 split. It’s 100% to the fighter.”

So whether it’s 10 PPV orders or 40 PPV order, the fighter will make 100% of the sales they make.

“A quick example to make it easy for people to understand,” said Golshani. “Say Mario Perreira when he fought Jeremy Kennedy, 24 orders he had, I think they were about ten bucks each, if we had this model back then we would have given Mario an additional cheque for $240 on top of his fight purse. Arjan Bhullar for example, averages when we have Pay-Per-View like 16-20 orders, so he would get a cheque for $160-$200 on top of his purse.”

According to Golshani, the promotion has had offers from different outlets to carry their events online. But in their minds this is a better fit for themselves and their fighters in the long run.

Fighters will have to supply officials with the email address of their fans that ordered the PPV and they will receive their money from BFL about a week after the event.

Check out the video below for the full breakdown of BFL’s new revenue model.

BFL 48 goes down on April 29 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. and features a battle for the heavyweight championship as Arjan Bhullar puts his belt on the line against his toughest test to date, Joe Yager. An amateur title is up for grabs, as Gwyn Berry and Matt Lepper compete for the vacant gold.

Check out the full BFL 48 fight card below.

FIGHT CARD

Arjan Bhullar (5-0, 3-0 BFL) vs. Joe Yager (11-5, 0-0 BFL) Pro heavyweight

Craig Maclean (1-1 BFL) vs. Tylor Nicholson (0-0 BFL) Pro bantamweight

Jared Revel (4-1, 3-1 BFL) vs. Joe LeVasseur (2-2, 0-0 BFL) Pro middleweight

Yannick Paré (3-5, 0-3 BFL) vs. Micah Todd (0-1 BFL) Pro Lightweight

Gwyn Berry (3-0 BFL) vs. Matt Lepper (2-0 BFL) Amateur Lightweight Title

Herbert Moon (0-0) vs. Jonathan Dubois (0-0) Pro Light Heavyweight

Paul Cowie (3-1 BFL) vs. Logan Demings (2-1, 0-0 BFL) Amateur Featherweight

Vincent Thom (1-2, 1-1 BFL) vs. Cameron Lane (1-0 BFL) Amateur 160

Sam Ameresh (0-0 BFL) vs. Lee Shawcross (0-0 BFL) Amateur 160

Lupita Godínez (0-2, 0-1 BFL) vs. Ashlee Jarvis (0-0 BFL) Amateur 120

Gurshan Singh (0-0 BFL) vs. Kevin Medeiros (0-0) Amateur Lightweight

MUAY THAI

Dan Olson (7-5, 0-0 BFL) vs. James Sebunyana (5-2, 0-0 BFL) Ammy 155

Amir Ghassemi (1-0, 0-0 BFL) vs. Blaine Whiting (2-2, 0-1 BFL) Ammy 153

Oscar Rodriguez (1-0, 0-0 BFL) vs. Nick Smeader (1-0, 0-0 BFL) Ammy 145

Victor Dodge (0-0 BFL) vs. Taren Bir (0-0, 0-0 BFL) Ammy 140

Gerry La Vallee (1-0, 0-0 BFL) vs. Matt Pcowicz (0-0 BFL) Ammy 160