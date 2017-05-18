BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

14. Getting Bloody

For many years corner men had to deal with their fighters’ woes. Whether that was a goose egg on their head or a cut that just wouldn’t stop bleeding. Well, not too long ago, Battlefield Fight League brought on a cutman for all of their shows–Rod “Cutman” Wingrove.

We get Wingrove’s favorite memories from his short tenure with BFL.

1. Mike Jasper getting beat up. He was cut right above his eye lid and the doctor was looking at it really hard. I stopped the bleeding and he came out and knocked out Brendan Kornberger the next round. After the fight the doctor told me if it was anyone but me he would have stopped the fight.

2. The Blood Bath between Jamie Siraj and Cole Smith. I had my hands full in that fight.

3. Wrapping Ali Wassuk’s hands for his title fight which nobody thought he was going to win against Kevin Kellerman.

4. Wrapping Connor Thompson hands when he won the kickboxing title against Tylor Nicholson. One of the best fights ever.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13