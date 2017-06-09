Unified MMA 31 Results + Live Stream

Unified MMA heads to the Capilano Event Centre in Edmonton, Alberta this evening and we will have Unified MMA 31 results all evening long.

The main event is a bout for the promotion’s lightweight championship, as title holder Tristan Connelly takes on UFC vet Shane Campbell. Another title is up for grabs in the co-main event, as champ Brendan Kornberger takes on 9-1 challenger Miles Anstead.

Other notable fights on the card are Garret Nybakken vs. Craig Shintani, Teddy Ash vs. Nick Campbell and Stephen Beaumont vs. Dia Grant.

The nine-fight card goes down live on FITE.tv beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and you can catch the action below.

Check out full Unified MMA 31 live results below.

Tristan Connelly vs. Shane Campbell – Lightweight Title Fight

Brendan Kornberger vs. Miles Anstead – Middleweight Title Fight

Garret Nybakken vs. Craig Shintani

Teddy Ash def. Nick Campbell via TKO (Punches) at 1:31 of Round 3

Stephen Beaumont def. Dia Grant Submission (Strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1

Jared Kilkenny def. Christian Larsen via TKO (Strikes) in Round 1

Behrang Yousefi def. Gurjeet Bilkhu via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:17 of Round 1

Jevon Marshall def. Cody Purtell via TKO (Strikes) at 4:24 of Round 3

Greg Yung def. Jordan Berland via TKO (Strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1