Unified MMA 31 Results + Live Stream

Unified MMA heads to the Capilano Event Centre in Edmonton, Alberta this evening and we will have Unified MMA 31 results all evening long.
The main event is a bout for the promotion’s lightweight championship, as title holder Tristan Connelly takes on UFC vet Shane Campbell. Another title is up for grabs in the co-main event, as champ Brendan Kornberger takes on 9-1 challenger Miles Anstead.
Other notable fights on the card are Garret Nybakken vs. Craig Shintani, Teddy Ash vs. Nick Campbell and Stephen Beaumont vs. Dia Grant.
The nine-fight card goes down live on FITE.tv beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and you can catch the action below.
Check out full Unified MMA 31 live results below.
Tristan Connelly vs. Shane Campbell – Lightweight Title Fight
Brendan Kornberger vs. Miles Anstead – Middleweight Title Fight
Garret Nybakken vs. Craig Shintani
Teddy Ash def. Nick Campbell via TKO (Punches) at 1:31 of Round 3
Stephen Beaumont def. Dia Grant Submission (Strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1
Jared Kilkenny def. Christian Larsen via TKO (Strikes) in Round 1
Behrang Yousefi def. Gurjeet Bilkhu via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:17 of Round 1
Jevon Marshall def. Cody Purtell via TKO (Strikes) at 4:24 of Round 3
Greg Yung def. Jordan Berland via TKO (Strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1