Instant replay available to referee in BFL 49 main event

Battlefield Fight League and the British Columbia Athletic Commission (BCAC) have come to a one-time agreement for the BFL 49 main event. The referee that will be inside the cage for the middleweight championship between Chris Anderson and Jared Revel will have the capability to use instant replay if necessary.

BFL President Jay Golshani made the special announcement on their video feature, ‘Sunday segment.’

Fans have seen a number of fights inside the BFL cage and mixed martial arts as a whole come down to questionable calls. Whether those are illegal knees or something else, instant replays have never been something that the referee has really been able to use.

Even though the referee has the capability to use the instant replay for the fight, we can all agree that we hope he doesn’t have to use it.

BFL 49 goes down on June 24 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C.

If you are in the lower mainland get your tickets for the event at BFLtix.com.