MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 111 staff picks

Some gainers, some losers, and a tie for the top spot. MMASucka’s staff picks are here.

Early morning on Saturday, June 17th, UFC Fight Night 111 will go down from Kallang, Singapore, featuring a woman’s bantamweight main event between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, and former title challenger Bethe Correia. The four-fight main card will begin live on UFC Fight Pass at 8:00am ET (5:00am PT).

Nick Godin and Wesley Riddle are tied, once again, at the top spot earning 46 correct picks so far in this 2017 calendar year. Last week’s event, UFC Fight Night 110, led to some major shuffles in the standings. Justin Pierrot was the biggest winner, moving up from seventh to fourth. Mike Skytte, who at one point was tied in the first position, has fallen down to the fifth-ranked position.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 111 below.

2017 Staff Records following UFC Fight Night 110:

1) Nick Godin: 46-29

1) Wesley Riddle: 46-29

3) Jason Burgos: 44-31

4) Justin Pierrot: 42-29 (+3)

5) Mike Skytte: 41-34 (-1)

6) Jeremy Brand: 40-35

7) Suraj Sukumar: 39-24 (-3)

8) Davey Rudolph: 38-33

9) Michael DeSantis: 28-22

10) Dan Cohen: 25-16 (+1)

11) Davey Caplice: 23-21 (-1)

12) Wade Williams: 10-1

*UD* – Unanimous Decision

*SD* – Split Decision

Holly Holm (10-3) vs. Bethe Correia (10-2-1)

Jeremy Brand – Holm via UD

Wesley Riddle – Holm via Round 4 TKO

Mike Skytte – Holm via Round 3 TKO

Nick Godin – Holm via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos – Holm via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Holm via UD

Davey Rudolph – Holm via UD

Davey Caplice – Holm via UD

Michael DeSantis – Holm via Round 2 TKO

Dan Cohen – Holm via UD

Staff picking Holm: 10

Staff picking Correia: 0

Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC) vs. Marcin Tybura (15-2)

Jeremy Brand – Arlovski via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Tybura via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Tybura via Round 2 SUB

Nick Godin – Arlovski via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Tybura via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Arlovski via UD

Davey Rudolph – Arlovski via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Tybura via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis – Arlovski via Round 1 TKO

Dan Cohen – Tybura via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Arlovski: 5

Staff picking Tybura: 5

Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC) vs. Colby Covington (11-1)

Jeremy Brand – Kim via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Covington via UD

Mike Skytte – Kim via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Kim via UD

Jason Burgos – Covington via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Kim via UD

Davey Rudolph – Kim via UD

Davey Caplice – Covington via UD

Michael DeSantis – Covington via UD

Dan Cohen – Covington via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Kim: 5

Staff picking Covington: 5

Tarec Saffiedine (16-6) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (25-9)

Jeremy Brand – Saffiedine via UD

Wesley Riddle – Dos Anjos via UD

Mike Skytte – Dos Anjos via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Dos Anjos via UD

Jason Burgos – Dos Anjos via SD

Suraj Sukumar – N/A

Justin Pierrot – Dos Anjos via Round 3 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Dos Anjos via Round 2 Submission

Davey Caplice – Dos Anjos via UD

Michael DeSantis – Dos Anjos via UD

Dan Cohen – Dos Anjos via UD

Staff picking Saffiedine: 1

Staff picking Dos Anjos: 9

