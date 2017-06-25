UFC Fight Night 112 Live Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, for the first time since 2009 makes its return to Oklahoma with UFC Fight Night 112 on FOX Sports 1. The main event sees prospects Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee square off in a 5 round fight.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks looks to win his second straight fight at middleweight, but standing in his way is the “Barbarian” Tim Boetsch. Also on the Oklahoma City fight card; the legendary BJ Penn looks to rebound from his crushing loss back at UFCFN 103. He looks to dispatch longtime UFC veteran, Dennis Siver.

The Fight Pass “Prelims” are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET, and then the remaining undercard balance on FOX Sports 2 at 7 p.m. ET, before the main card start time at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Keep it locked to MMASucka.