Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko headlines Bellator 185

Gegard Mousasi has an opponent for his Bellator MMA debut, and it is former champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko.

Bellator 185 on October 20 will be headlined by the middleweight veterans. While the co-main event features an equally important fight at light heavyweight between “King Mo” and Liam McGeary.

The bout was announced on Friday night during the Bellator 181 broadcast.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko

Mousasi (42-6-2) enters Bellator MMA as the #4 ranked UFC middleweight. He is currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes finishes over former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Chris Weidman. He a former DREAM Middleweight & Light Heavyweight Champion as well as a former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion.

Shlemenko (54-9, 1NC) is the former Bellator MMA Middleweight Champion, whose last defeat was actually the fight in which he lost the title to Brandon Halsey. Following a 2015 KO win over Melvin Manhoef, Shlemenko tested positive for anabolic steroids. He faced a suspension and the fight was turned into a No Contest. Afterward, he traveled to Russia and earned back-to-back wins over Vyacheslav Vasilevsky. He returned to Bellator, destroyed Kendall Grove, headed back to Russia to dominate Paul Bradley, and just last month he got revenge on Brandon Halsey at M-1 Challenge 79 with a 25-seconds TKO.

