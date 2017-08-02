Shamrock FC Signs Television Deal with United Fight Alliance

Shamrock FC has officially signed a television deal with the United Fight Alliance, the promotion announced on August 1 in a press release.

In its press release, the Midwest-based promotion stated that its fights will be aired on over 50 networks, and be available in over 115 million homes. United Fight Alliance is an affiliation of promotions from across the globe hoping to bring further awareness to the sport and their content.

Shamrock FC CEO Jesse Finney confirmed the promotion’s events will not be aired live on television, but in a one-hour time-slot, on a seven-day tape delay. Finney said that Shamrock FC shows will still be streamed live on their website, but the best bouts on each show will be condensed into a TV-friendly package.

“If we have a five-round war, that’s obviously 25-plus minutes. And everything that goes into getting the scorecards, that could be half the show,” Finney told MMASucka. “We’ll air exciting finishes. And more importantly, we’ll put on the most exciting fights for the fans.”

Per the press release, Shamrock FC will be aired on networks such as ROOT Sports, AT&T Sports Net, Comcast SportsNet Chicago, Cox Sports Television, TUFF TV, Untamed Sports, Rochester Sports Network, and nationally on DIRECT TV, Dish Network, and AT&T U-Verse.

“[The fighters] are doing great things and they’re only continuing to get better,” Finney said of his roster. “So we as a promotion need to continue to get better. If we can get our fighters’ names out there more, we can get our promotion out there more. It’s so important to give these fighters the eyeballs they deserve.”