The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 114

UFC Fight Night 114 goes down this Saturday at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. While the surging flyweights atop the card are making their mark, there are fighters on the undercard that aren’t. With entrance music being one of the last remaining ways a fighter can make themselves unique, I’m here to help them out. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I will use my knowledge to help these fighters find something that will help them and their personal brands. So, without further ado, here. We. Go!

Jose Alberto Quinones



What he last walked out: “Ojalá! Que Llueva Café” – Café Tacuba

What he should walk out to next: “Plata O Plomo” – Brujeria

When a fighter walks out to music that is readily identifiable with his country of origin, I usually give them a pass. However, with so many Mexican-rooted fighters walking out to similar-sounding traditional Mexican songs, a change is needed for at least some of them. So, the change falls to Jose Alberta Quinones. In place of the Cafe Tacuba song he walked out to for his last fight – which isn’t a bad song on its own, mind you – I suggest Mr. Quinones walk out to a song from the Mexican-American extremists in Brujeria. That song is “Plata O Plomo,” the kind of propulsive mid-tempo stomper that these narco-metallers are known for. Listen below.

Alexa Grasso



What she last walked out to: “Paper Planes” – M.I.A.

What she should walk out to next: “Harder, Better, Stronger, Faster (Dillon Francis Remix)” Daft Punk

If a figher can own a song, any song, for their walkout, then I’m cool with that. That said, it’s pretty hard for anybody, including Alexa Grasso, to own the ultra-sedate “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. It’s an end of the party, smoking bowls kind of song. It just isn’t something that works when you’re about to go into the cage to put fist to face. There are other songs that can keep a party vibe and sound positive, even before a bout of mixed rules fisticuffs. One good choice is the Dillon Francis remix of Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Stronger, Faster.” You can listen below.

