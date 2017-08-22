On this MMA 2 the MAX, Robert Taylor and Joe Hudson talk to new UFC star, Eryk “Ya Boy” Anders! We discuss his UFC debut, his career, and his time at the University of Alabama. Not to mention, his thoughts on upcoming fights in the UFC, and much more.

MMA 2 the MAX: Eryk Anders Interview

You can listen to MMA 2 the MAX right here through Last Word Radio on Blog Talk Radio, or also on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, YouTube and more. Just by searching MMA 2 the MAX in your pod catcher of choice.

About MMA 2 the MAX

An MMA podcast, focused on reviewing fights from UFC, and sometimes Bellator! Listen as hosts Robert Taylor and Joseph Hudson discuss the UFC fights right after they happen, sometimes in sloppy drunken detail! They’ll also discuss the biggest news, from fight announcements to major signings! Not to mention, they give you their thoughts on weigh-ins, outside the fighting world stuff, and much more.

Robert Taylor

Robert has been a long time MMA fan from back in the early days of the UFC. Growing up a pro wrestling fan, the transition to MMA fandom seemed organic. A fan obsessed with stats and random trivia, he hopes to entertain the masses with his analysis.

Joe Hudson

Joe is a huge fan of footwork and distance, but even he throws those ideals to the side for an entertaining brawl. A fan since before the first Ultimate Fighter, he truly found his hardcore fandom while watching Griffin vs. Bonnar 1. He enjoys nothing more than discussing the finer points of MMA.

