Mayweather vs. McGregor Live Results

The biggest fight in combat sports history is finally here. At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather will look to continue his undefeated reign against an extremely confident Conor McGregor. Follow along with us as we provide you with live results of Mayweather versus McGregor, live on PPV.

MAIN CARD (PAY-PER-VIEW – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Floyd Mayweather (49-0) def. Conor McGregor (0-0) (19-3 MMA) via TKO at 1:05 of Round 10

Gervonta Davis def. Francisco Fonseca via KO at 0:39 of Round 8

Badou Jack def. Nathan Cleverly via TKO at 2:47 of Round 5 – New 168-pound Champion

Andrew Tabiti def. Steve Cunningham via Unanimous Decision (97-93, 97-93, 100-90) – New USBA Cruiserweight Champion

Featured Image:

Embed from Getty Images