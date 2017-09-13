Daniel Cormier regains UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier regains the the UFC LHW Title

It may not be how he wanted it to happen, but Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s light heavyweight champion again. On the heels of a failed Jon Jones drug test, the California State Athletic Commission issued a ruling. Jones’ victory over Cormier at UFC 214 has now been overturned, and will be recorded as a no-contest. Following the announcement from the CSAC, the UFC issued a statement returning the belt to the former champ.

Neither Cormier or the UFC have made a statement about his next fight. Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on this situation and other MMA news!