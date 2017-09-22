Andy Souwer returns vs. “Wicky” in October

RIZIN Fighting Federation has announced another fight for their October 15 show in Fukuoka.

Kickboxing legend Andy Souwer will return to the RIZIN ring for another MMA fight as he takes on Akiya “Wicky” Nishiura.

Additional fight card.

Akiyo"Wicky" Nishiura (Japan) vs Andy Souwer (Holland)#rizinff pic.twitter.com/pVuI7wFGKw — RIZIN FF STAFF (@rizin_STAFF) September 22, 2017

Andy Souwer (2-2) vs. Akiyo Nishiura (13-8-1)

“The Destroyer” Andy Souwer made his highly anticipated MMA debut on the final card of RIZIN’s inaugural 2015 heavyweight grand-prix. He took on fellow kickboxer Yuichiro Nagashima, who had actual MMA experience going in. Souwer showed off his ground game whilst landing nasty grounded strikes including a knee that knocked a tooth out of Nagashima’s mouth.

Souwer stopped “Jienotsu” with a vicious standing combo. Making it 1-0 in MMA whilst showing off that K-1 technique that is almost unmatched in MMA. Nine months later Souwer returned against Daron Cruickshank. Many expected a war, but Cruickshank had no interest in standing with Souwer. Taking him to the mat shortly into the fight and eventually finishing him with a choke. The same happened when he went on to fight Kazuyuki Miyata three months later. Souwer returned to MMA in May of this year, submitting Massaro Glunder at a World Fighting League show in the Netherlands.

“Wicky” has fought some solid opposition throughout his 12-year MMA run. Facing the likes of Caol Uno, Abel Cullum, Hideo Tokoro, and Jong Man Kim. He was a competitor on ‘ROAD to UFC: Japan’, beating Hiroyuki Oshiro by KO in the quarter-finals before losing a majority decision to Teruto Ishihara in the semi-finals.

Akiyo Nishiura has fought for some of the best promotions Japan has to offer, including Shooto, DEEP, DREAM, and VTJ. It has been nearly two years since we last saw him compete, and that was in a kickboxing bout at the inaugural RIZIN show. He was knocked out by Hiroya Kawabe.

RIZIN 2017: Fukuoka

Dan Henderson vs. Kazushi Sakuraba [Grappling]

Rena Kubota vs. Andy Nguyen

Shintaro Ishiwatari vs. Akhmed Musakaev

Erson Yamamoto vs. Manel Kape

Je Hoon Moon vs. Kevin Petshi

Tatsuya Kawajiri vs. Gabriel Oliviera

Andy Souwer vs. Akiyo Nishura

Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Irene Cabello Rivera

Alyssa Garcia vs. Maria Oliveira

Kanna Asakura vs. Sylwia Juśkiewicz

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yamato Fujita [Special]

Issei Ishii vs. Jin Mandokoro

Yuki vs. Kurogi Darvish

Ryota RenseiGym vs. Yoshihisa Morimoto

BOUT ORDER TBA!



Embed from Getty Images