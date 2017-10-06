The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee is coming up this Saturday night, headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the UFC Interim Light Heavyweight Championship, and a possible future title unification fight with Conor McGregor. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview that fight, Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg, and the rest of the main card.

In the second half of the episode we discuss the UFC 216 preliminary card, as well as the current Women’s Flyweight season of The Ultimate Fighter, and last week’s Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull results.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Hammer Radio: UFC 216 Preview

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo via Getty Images