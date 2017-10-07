Derrick Lewis out of UFC 216 fight with Fabricio Werdum

By
Michael DeSantis
-

Derrick Lewis vs. Fabricio Werdum has been cancelled off of UFC 216, per UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik on Twitter.

It was an injury suffered by “The Black Beast.”

Per Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, the issue is Lewis’ back. He “couldn’t move this AM and in lots of pain.”

The heavyweight bout had massive implications, as it could have seen Lewis score the biggest win of his career, or Werdum put himself back in the title picture.

UFC 216 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and is headlined by two title fights; Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title, and Demetrious Johnson will look to make UFC history and snap Anderson Silva’s title defense streak against Ray Borg for the flyweight title.

Embed from Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here