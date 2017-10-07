An interim title and the flyweight title are on the line and you can watch UFC 216 on MMASucka.com right here.

The main event features a battle in the lightweight division, as Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The only flyweight champion within the promotion, Demetrious Johnson will take on Ray Borg in the evening’s co-main event to see who will reign on top of the 125-pound division.

The pay-per-view also features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, as he takes on Derrick Lewis.

Rounding out the PPV are Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria and Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m PT/10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria

Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran

Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer

John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares