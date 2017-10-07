An interim title and the flyweight title are on the line and you can watch UFC 216 on MMASucka.com right here.
The main event features a battle in the lightweight division, as Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The only flyweight champion within the promotion, Demetrious Johnson will take on Ray Borg in the evening’s co-main event to see who will reign on top of the 125-pound division.
The pay-per-view also features former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, as he takes on Derrick Lewis.
Rounding out the PPV are Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria and Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham.
Order the PPV through the fantastic FITE TV app and watch the first ever UFC show to be featured on the app right here on MMASucka.com!
Check out the full fight card below.
MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m PT/10 p.m. ET)
Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria
Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham
PRELIMINARY CARD (FX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran
Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov
Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares