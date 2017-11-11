Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 set for UFC 218 main event

With Frankie Edgar falling out of the UFC 218 main event against Max Holloway, the promotion needed a replacement. In steps Jose Aldo. That is right, Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 is now set for the evening’s headlining bout.

Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 set

Brazilian outlet Combate was first to report the news, and MMAFighting.com followed up the confirmation.

Holloway and Aldo last fought in June, when the Hawaiian knocked the Brazilian out to capture the featherweight title.

Holloway (18-3) is riding an 11-fight winning streak, dating back to April 2014. The last time “Blessed” lost a fight, was at UFC Fight Night 26 against none other than Conor McGregor.

Aldo (26-3) was undefeated since 2006 and in 2015, that record was broken by McGregor at UFC 194 in 13-seconds. Following that loss, Aldo went on to earn a decisive victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200.

UFC 218 goes down from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The current UFC 218 line-up looks as follows.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Champ Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo – for featherweight title

Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem

Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje

Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder vs. Charles Oliveira

Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Drakkar Klose vs. David Teymur

Cortney Casey vs. Felice Herrig

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:15 p.m. PT/6:15 p.m. ET)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Jeremy Kimball vs. Dominick Reyes

Amanda Cooper vs. Angela Magana

Allen Crowder vs. Justin Willis

