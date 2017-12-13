As the UFC gets set for another blockbuster event on FOX on December 16th, witness the remarkable lives and extraordinary training camps of six of the world’s most thrilling mixed martial artists, in UFC on FOX 26 Road to the Octagon: Lawler vs Dos Anjos.

UFC on FOX 26 Road to the Octagon – Full Episode

The blockbuster main event features former UFC welterweight champion Robbie “Ruthless” Lawler versus former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. For Lawler, family and training mix seamlessly in Florida as he seeks to add another high profile victory to his storied career. Meanwhile in Newport Beach, California, dos Anjos looks to continue his undefeated streak at 170 pounds and make history as Brazil’s first ever two-division UFC champion.

The explosive featherweight co-main event spotlights highly ranked Ricardo Lamas looking to stop Team Alpha Male standout Josh Emmett. Lamas splits training camp between his hometown of Chicago and south Florida, where his Cuban roots inspire his relentless work ethic. Across the country in Sacramento, Emmett prepares for the opportunity of a lifetime by honing his knockout power under the watchful eye of UFC legend Urijah Faber.

In a third heavy-hitting showdown, welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry once again look to unleash their stunning finishing power. In Coconut Creek, Florida, Ponzinibbio hones his skills during an arduous training camp far from his native Argentina. Three hours up Florida’s turnpike, knockout artist Mike “Platinum” Perry readies to resume his meteoric rise with the support of his girlfriend and coaches.