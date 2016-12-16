SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 15: Michelle Waterson holds an open training session for fans and media at the Golden 1 Center on December 15, 2016 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Watch Michelle Waterson’s ‘Fight Mom’ documentary

December 16, 2016

UFC strawweight and former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson takes on Paige VanZant at tomorrow night’s UFC on FOX 22 event. Prior to that outing, you should catch up on “The Karate Hottie” in her documentary ‘Fight Mom.’

Balancing life as a mother, a wife, and a professional MMA fighter competing in the UFC is no easy feat — but when you’re Michelle Waterson, you make it work.

Video courtesy of Uninterrupted.com.

