Watch Michelle Waterson’s ‘Fight Mom’ documentary

UFC strawweight and former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson takes on Paige VanZant at tomorrow night’s UFC on FOX 22 event. Prior to that outing, you should catch up on “The Karate Hottie” in her documentary ‘Fight Mom.’

Balancing life as a mother, a wife, and a professional MMA fighter competing in the UFC is no easy feat — but when you’re Michelle Waterson, you make it work.

Video courtesy of Uninterrupted.com.

MAIN IMAGE:

about the author: MMASucka.com Staff