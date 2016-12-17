Two thirds of the Danaher Death Squad lose at Studio 540

Garry Tonon was the lone member of the Danaher Death Squad to pick up a victory on Saturday, as Gordon Ryan and his younger brother Nicky Ryan both suffered losses.

Studio 540 in California played host to a submission only super-fight competition on Saturday afternoon, which aired live on FloGrappling.com.

The young talent took to the mats first, as Kennedy Maciel, the son of BJJ legend Cobrinha, took on the young prodigy Nicky Ryan. Maciel was able to pick up a victory in overtime.

Next up was a battle between the three division EBI champion Garry Tonon and Kim Terra. There was some serious bad blood coming into this contest, as Terra had threatened the death squad on social media.

After a great scramble, Tonon was able to lock in a very tight arm in guillotine to finish Terra.

The main event of the Studio 540 show was between “The King” Gordon Ryan and Felipe Pena. Ryan has been known for his bottom game and his relentless pressure on the legs. Well, Pena did not seem phased by that one bit, as he worked passes the entire match.

After working his way past Ryan’s legs on a couple of occasions, Pena was able to secure the back and lock in a rear-naked choke to seal the deal in regulation.

You can check the replay out on FloGrappling.com.

