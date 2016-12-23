TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 10: (R-L) Donald Cerrone knocks out Matt Brown in their welterweight bout during the UFC 206 event inside the Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

FOX to air Best of UFC 206 on Christmas Eve

As one of the best events of the year, UFC 206: HOLLOWAY vs. PETTIS turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout of the Year candidates, a Fight of the Year and a new champion in Max Holloway being crowned. UFC® and FOX will give fans the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on FOX.

With the support of our cable, satellite and broadcast partners UFC will showcase four of the event’s best fights just two weeks after the live pay-per-view, as a Christmas Eve gift from President Dana White. 

The two-hour special will include:

·       Knockout of the Year candidate – John Makdessi vs. Lando Vannata

·       Fight of the Year candidate – Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi

·       Highlight reel knockout – Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Matt Brown

·       Interim featherweight championship bout – Max Holloway vs. Anthony Pettis

