MMASucka’s UFC on FOX 23 Staff Picks

UFC on FOX 23 will take place Saturday night from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The MMASucka.com staff members gathered their picks for the four fights taking place on the main card.

In the featured bout, top-ranked women’s bantamweight fighters Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena will square off to decide the next possible opponent to face the current champion of the division, Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will see welterweight strikers Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal in a fight that carries the possibility of a sure “Fight of the Night” bonus. Also making up the main card includes Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight showdown, with featherweights Alex Caceres and Jason Knight set to kick off the Fox show.

Check out the MMASucka staff picks below.

2017 Records following UFC Fight Night 103:

1) Wesley Riddle: 4-0

1) Suraj Sukumar: 4-0

3) Jeremy Brand: 3-1

3) Nick Godin: 3-1

3) Jason Burgos: 3-1

6) Mike Skytte: 2-2

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Jeremy Brand – Pena via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Shevchenko via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Shevchenko via Round 5 TKO

Nick Godin – Shevchenko via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos – Pena via Unanimous Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Pena via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Shevchenko via Round 4 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Shevchenko via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Pena via Unanimous Decision

Shevchenko = 5

Pena = 4

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Jeremy Brand – Cerrone via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Cerrone via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Masvidal via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Cerrone via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Cerrone via Split Decision

Suraj Sukumar – Cerrone via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Masvidal via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Cerrone via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – Cerrone via Unanimous Decision

Cerrone = 7

Masvidal = 2

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Jeremy Brand – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Davey Rudolph – Ngannou via Round 1 Submission

Davey Caplice – Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Arlovski = 0

Ngannou = 9

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Jeremy Brand – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Knight via Unanimous Decision

Mike Skytte – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Jason Burgos – Knight via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Caceres via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Knight via Split Decision

Caceres = 6

Knight = 3

