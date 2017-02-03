UFC fighters give their Super Bowl LI picks

UFC Fight Night 104 goes down this Saturday night in Houston, Arizona, but it’s not the only big event this weekend. In fact, an even bigger sporting event goes down on Sunday — Super Bowl LI.

In anticipation of the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons game, some of the stars from the Octagon decided to give their picks.

Dennis Bermudez: “I got the Patriots for the Super Bowl. I don’t think the Falcons defense is going to be able to put enough pressure to stop him (Brady) from doing what he does.”

Felice Herrig: “I’m going for the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Get that ring!”

Abel Trujillo: “I’m picking Atlanta. A-Town down, baby.”

James Vick: “My prediction for the Super Bowl? I can’t even lie, I kind of just stopped watching after the Cowboys lost. I’m a Texan and I was heartbroken. I guess I’ll go for the Patriots. I think they’re probably going to win by anywhere from three to 10 points. That’s my prediction.”

Ovince Saint Preux: “My best friend works for the Falcons, so I have to go with the dirty birds.”

Anthony Hamilton: “I pick the Atlanta Falcons because they beat my Seattle Seahawks, so I have to go with those guys and show some support.”

Adam Milstead: “I believe that the Patriots are going to win because they beat the Steelers, plain and simple.”

Chris Gruetzmacher: “I’m going to pick the Falcons because they’re the underdog and they’re hungry, they want it. The Patriots have already been there so it’s like we’ve done this, been here. People who are hungry want it more and I’m sorry if I picked against your team.”

Tecia Torres: “My pick originally for the Super Bowl was the Cowboys, longtime fan, my parents are fans, but unfortunately they didn’t make it so I’m going for the Patriots because I’m from Massachusetts and I’m a New England girl, so let’s go Patriots.

Daniel Jolly: “I’m from Texas so my team is the Cowboys, but my mom lives in Atlanta so I have to go with the Falcons. Let’s go dirty birds.”

Sam Alvey: “I’m a Green Bay Packers fan. I bleed green and gold, I really do. I have to go with the Falcons, they beat us and if we’re going to beat, we might as well get beat by the best.”

Derrick Lewis: “My Super Bowl prediction is the dirty birds.”

Demetrious Johnson: “My prediction for the Super Bowl is that the New England Patriots are going to take it down. Tom Brady is unstoppable. The Atlanta Falcons, they beat us (Seahawks) so they’re no slouch. Matt Ryan is killing it, so good luck.”

