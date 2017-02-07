Eric Spicely earns BJJ black belt

UFC middleweight Eric Spicely is as slick as any other BJJ ace on the mats. One would think that the Tim Burrill student would already have his black belt, well he didn’t. But he does now, as the 30-year-old was awarded the honorable black belt this week.

Spicely showed off his new belt promotion on his official Instagram page.

Spicely (10-1) was a runner up on season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter. He lost to the eventual winner of the show, Andrew Sanchez. Since the exhibition loss, Spicely lost his Octagon debut against Sam Alvey, but has gone on to win two in a row.

Most recently, Spicely tapped out Alessio Di Chirico with a slick choke at UFC on FOX 23 earlier this year.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts native began his career on an eight-fight winning streak. And of his 10 victories, Spicely has finished six of his opponents with submissions.

