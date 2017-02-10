MMASucka’s UFC 208 Staff Picks

UFC 208 will take place Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As always, the MMASucka.com staff members collected their various picks for the five main card fights going down on pay-per-view.

Headlining the card sees Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie in a five-round battle to determine the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first woman’s Featherweight Champion. Holm (10-2) became the bantamweight champion after scoring a second-round knockout over Ronda Rousey in 2015. She has lost her last two bouts but is looking to recapture UFC gold in a different and more-fitting weight class. De Randamie (6-3) is coming off two straight knockout victories over Anna Elmose and Larissa Pacheco. A Muay Thai specialist who had compiled a 48-0 record in the sport, Randamie is up against her biggest test here within her mixed martial arts career.

The co-main will see impressive strikers Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson battle to reassure their position at the top of the middleweight division. Silva (33-6, 1 NC) held pure dominance in the sport for years before compiling a 0-4, 1 NC record in his past five bouts. Despite not having a win in the division since 2012, he poses numerous threats on the feet and off his back that can stop anyone within his path. Brunson (16-4) is coming off a knockout loss to Robert Whittaker following a five-fight win streak with four straight first round knockouts. The Strikeforce and UFC veteran is faced with his biggest-named opponent to date, and is hoping to capitalize with a victory over one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live.

Also making up the pay-per-view includes middleweights Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch, heavy-hitters Glover Teixeira and Jared Cannonier, and experienced UFC lightweights Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller.

Check out the MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 208 below.

2017 Records following UFC Fight Night 104:

1) Wesley Riddle: 8-6

1) Nick Godin: 8-6

1) Suraj Sukumar: 8-6

4) Mike Skytte: 7-7

4) Jason Burgos: 7-7

6) Jeremy Brand: 6-8

7) Justin Pierrot: 4-6

7) Davey Rudolph: 4-6

7) Davey Caplice: 4-6

Holly Holm (10-2) vs. Germaine de Randamie (6-3)

Jeremy Brand – Randamie via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Randamie via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte – Randamie via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Holm via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos – Holm via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Randamie via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Randamie via Round 3 TKO

Davey Caplice – Randamie via Unanimous Decision

Staff picking Holm: 2

Staff picking Randamie: 6

Anderson Silva (33-6, 1 NC) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4)

Jeremy Brand – Silva via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Silva via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Silva via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin – Silva via Round 2 TKO

Jason Burgos – Silva via Unanimous Decision

Justin Pierrot – Silva via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Silva via Round 2 TKO

Davey Caplice – Silva via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Silva: 8

Staff picking Brunson: 0

Jacare Souza (23-4, 1 NC) vs. Tim Boetsch (20-10)

Jeremy Brand – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Mike Skytte – Boetsch via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Jason Burgos – Souza via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Souza via Round 1 Submission

Davey Caplice – Souza via Round 2 Submission

Staff picking Souza: 7

Staff picking Boetsch: 1

Glover Teixeira (25-5) vs. Jared Cannonier (9-1)

Jeremy Brand – Teixeira via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle – Teixeira via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte – Teixeira via Round 2 Submission

Nick Godin – Teixeira via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos – Cannonier via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Cannonier via Unanimous Decision

Davey Rudolph – Teixeira via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice – Cannonier via Split Decision

Staff picking Teixeira: 5

Staff picking Cannonier: 3

Dustin Poirier (20-5) vs. Jim Miller (28-8, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand – Poirier via Unanimous Decision

Wesley Riddle – Poirier via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte – Miller via Unanimous Decision

Nick Godin – Poirier via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos – Poirier via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot – Miller via Round 3 Submission

Davey Rudolph – Poirier via Unanimous Decision

Davey Caplice – Poirier via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Poirier: 6

Staff picking Miller: 2

