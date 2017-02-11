Dana White ‘not interested’ in Misha Cirkunov anymore

Canadian light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov‘s time with the UFC is done.

UFC President Dana White made it clear in an interview with TSN.

“I met with Misha and his wife, and good people and everything else, but he ended up really flaking out on the deal,” White said. “So I’m not interested. I’m done. He knows I’m done. I made it very clear I’m done.”

Cirkunov (13-2) was thought to have been done with the organization for some odd reason earlier this month when he was removed from the UFC rankings chart. At the time Cirkunov was ranked at number 10 in the world.

The Toronto, Ontario native is riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming under the UFC banner.

In Cirkunov’s four UFC outings, he finished each and every opponent. Most recently, the 29-year-old finished Nikita Krylov with a first round submission in front of his hometown crowd at UFC 206.

With his impressive resume, White mentioned that he will likely end up continuing his career, but that won’t be with his company.

“You’ll see him somewhere,” White said. “It just won’t be here.”

