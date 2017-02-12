Germaine de Randamie is the new UFC women’s featherweight champ

A new shiny piece of gold was up for grabs in the UFC 208 main event. Germaine de Randamie took on former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the featured bout for the all-new UFC women’s featherweight title.

After five rounds of action, the judges scorecards were read and de Randamie was crowned, as the 145-pound women’s champion.

Judges Chris Lee, Sal D’Amato and Jeff Mullen all scored the contest 48-47 for the first ever women’s featherweight champion de Randamie. These scores did not come without a little bit of controversy.

Not once, but twice de Randamie landed heavy punches to the chin of Holm, however they were just after bell had rang to end the round. Referee Todd Anderson was at the helm of the controversy, as he didn’t deem it necessary to take a point from de Randamie following the illegal blows, which ultimately could have led to a different decision.

UFC President Dana White was not pleased with the officiating at this event and believed that the main event referee should not have been in there.

“I feel like the referees from New York shouldn’t be reffing a main event fight–they don’t have enough experience,” White said to Megan Olivi for UFC.com. “He shouldn’t have been in there, but again, we don’t make those decision, the commission does. That was a bad decision by them and if that guy takes a point then it’s a draw. [It’s] the only possible way this night could be more s*it.”

Holm feels that following the controversial loss that she deserves an immediate rematch for the 145-pound belt. White feels otherwise.

“Cyborg is next [for de Randamie]. She’s got some hurdles to get over of course first, but like I said earlier in the week, things are looking good for her. I think Holly will go to 135 again. We got the next few [events] planned, [but] we just got a lot of work to do forgetting tonight.”

MAIN IMAGE: