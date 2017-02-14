Get hyped for BFL 47 by watching Taylor Christopher vs. Josh Kwiatkowski

On Saturday evening, two of Battlefield Fight League’s top featherweight’s both square off against different foes. Taylor Christopher and Josh Kwiatkowski fought at BFL 45 for the featherweight gold, with Christopher coming out on the right side of a judges split decision.

BFL officials have released that bout for all to view in anticipation of BFL 47. (Watch above)

Taylor Christopher vs. Josh Kwiatkowski was the best fight in BFL history

Christopher will put his featherweight title on the line in the headlining bout of the preliminary portion of the card against one of Canada’s most decorated amateurs –Shane Jung.

Kwiatkowski fights one fight prior to Christopher, as he takes on 3-1 amateur Phillip Romanov.

BFL 47 goes down on Saturday February 18 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. If you are in the Lower Mainland, you can pick up tickets for the event from BFLtix.com.