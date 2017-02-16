Outside the Sport: Mitch Clarke

Outside the Sport is a new column to MMASucka.com. Fighters from around the globe don’t just stand and bang in the gym or jog down the streets like Rocky. They have hobbies and things they enjoy to do outside of the sport.

This feature will dive into some of the particulars when it comes to those hobbies and activities.

Check out the first edition of Outside the Sport with “Danger Zone” himself, Mitch Clarke.

MMA is a weird sport to compete at, at the top level, because you have so many different skills. You have to get proficient at all of them, combine that with strength and conditioning, trying to make money and have somewhat of a social life.

Before I fought full time, MMA was my hobby and then when it became my career I had trouble, because I no longer had a hobby and was inundated with fighting all day long which leads to burn out.

I tried numerous things, but I have it cornered down to a couple now.

I collect retro video games; primarily Super Nintendo and N64. I am aware you can buy emulators and not have to buy anything else but there’s some nostalgic about having the system and playing the games themselves.

I also really enjoy cooking, unfortunately I’m super neurotic when I cook because I want everything to be perfect. That one is a work in progress right now, so I do stuff to get better like take knife skills courses and try to get better at timing my dishes. I’m not perfect yet, but I make a mean chicken and waffles from scratch.

Clarke (11-4) stepped onto the professional scene in 2007 and amassed an impressive 9-0 record before being signed by the UFC.

In his Octagon debut, Clarke fell short to John Cholish and dropped his next fight to Anton Kuivanen via split decision. The UFC brass decided to keep the Saskatoon native under contract and he was able to win his next two outings. He earned himself a unanimous decision against John Maguire at UFC 161 and an impressive d’arce choke from the bottom against Al Iaquinta at UFC 173.

The 31-year-old has had a tough two bouts recently, as he fell short against Michael Chiesa and most recently lost to Joseph Duffy in July of last year.

MAIN IMAGE: