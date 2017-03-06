Felipe Efrain signs with Brave; faces Walel Watson in Curitiba

A last minute addition has changed the shape of the upcoming Brave 3 fight card, scheduled for March 18th in Curitiba, Brazil. Former Rizin FF and Titan FC contender Felipe Efrain signed a multi-fight deal with Brave CF and will make a short-notice debut against Walel Watson.
Walel was already scheduled to fight at Brave 3. He was supposed to face Curitiba’s Diego Marlon. The match was cancelled due to undisclosed reasons. Diego will remain part of the card and his new opponent will be announced soon, Brave has informed.
Fighting out of São Paulo, with his training camp at Chute Boxe–Diego Lima alongside names like Lucas Mineiro, Thomas Almeida, and Charles Oliveira, Felipe Efrain has a professional record of 10 wins, 2 losses, and a no contest. In 2015, Efrain faced Tim Elliot for Titan FC’s flyweight title and, right after, went to Japan, where he beat Yuki Montoya at Rizin FF’s inaugural card.
Brave 3: Battle in Brazil is scheduled for March 18th, at the Max Rosenmann Arena, in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area. The main event of the evening will put face to face the long-time rivals Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves, in a 5-round featherweight bout.
That’s Brave 3 updated fight card:
Main card:
Featherweight (5 rounds): Lucas “Mineiro” Martins vs Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves
Welterweight: Thiago “Monstro” Vieira vs Carlson “Moçambique” Harris
Middleweight: Jeremy “Pitbull” Smith vs Antônio Marcos “Pirata”
Lightweight: Luan “Miau” Santiago vs Ivan Castillo
Featherweight: Julio Cesar “Morceguinho” vs Nate “The Train” Lendwehr
Bantamweight: Felipe Efrain vs Walel Watson
Preliminary card:
Flyweight: Marcel Adur vs Ivan Lopez
Featherweight: Jon Olivar Jr vs Rogerio Bontorin
Lightweight: James Pou vs Pawan Maan Singh
Bantamweight: Cristiano Souza vs Cristian Quinones
Featherweight: Max Lima vs Bruno Roverso
Featherweight: Diego Marlon vs TBD
Featherweight: Fabian Galvan vs William Lima