NFL defensive tackle Jason Shirley wins gold at IBJJF Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship

NFL free agent Jason Shirley took to the mats at the 2017 IBJJ Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship and showed he’s a multi-sport talent.

Shirley not only proved that he is a jiu-jitsu threat, but he won gold along the way. The 6’5″, 330-pounder competed in the white belt adult ultra-heavyweight division, which consisted of twelve competitors.

It took Shirley four matches to earn himself the gold medal.

The CheckMat product beat fellow CheckMat white belt Justin Mueller in the finals in Irvine, California on Thursday evening.

Shirley was drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 and went on to be signed by Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins in the NFL.

Shirley is currently a NFL free-agent, but is keeping himself occupied on the jiu-jitsu mats.

You can catch all the action from the 2017 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship on FloGrappling.com.

