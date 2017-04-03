Sucka Voice Radio Episode 003: Gegard Mousasi

The Sucka Voice Radio Hour returns with a middleweight episode.

Unfortunately Jeremy fell through on Dave and was unable to come up with a theme song, but the guest that’s on this week definitely ups the ante. UFC middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi stops by to chat about his upcoming UFC 210 fight with Chris Weidman.

Prior to the Mousasi interview, Jeremy and Dave discuss his RDS road trip, Rampage vs. King Mo, UFC 210 and Wrestlemania 33.

They finish off the show with the Mousasi. He chats about his renewed passion for the sport, how he feels he matches up against Weidman, if he will hold out for the title and much more.

