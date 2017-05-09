The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2 is coming up May 13th, 2017, and the event appears to be the most intriguing UFC card of the year so far.

This episode we preview all of the fights on the card including the UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos, a UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship fight between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jéssica Andrade, and an undercard loaded with high action fighters competing in tough to call match-ups.

Although UFC 211 discussion takes up most of this week’s airtime, we also briefly discuss the announcement and then following retraction of a UFC Women’s Flyweight division, and the further delays in the scheduling of the Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre fight.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

Hammer Radio: UFC 211 Preview

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo: PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 13: (R-L) Junior Dos Santos of Brazil congratulates Stipe Miocic after their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the U.S. Airways Center on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)