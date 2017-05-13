The heavyweight title is up for grabs in Dallas, Texas as Stipe Miocic puts the belt on the line against former champ Junior dos Santos in the main event at UFC 211. The co-main event features the UFC womens strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk who takes on Jessica Andrade. We will have UFC 211 live results flowing in all night long.

Also featured on the PPV main card are Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez and David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko.

Check out UFC 211 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Stipe Miocic def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (Punches) at 2:22 of Round 1

Joanna Jedrzejczyk def. Jessica Andrade via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-45)

Demian Maia def. Jorge Masvidal via Decision (Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

David Branch def. Krzysztof Jotko via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier declared a no-contest (accidental foul) at 4:12 of Round 2

Jason Knight def. Chas Skelly via TKO (Punches) at 0:39 of Round 3

Chase Sherman def. Rashad Coulter via TKO (Strikes) at 3:36 of Round 2

James Vick def. Marco Polo Reyes via TKO (Strikes) at 2:39 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Cortney Casey def. Jessica Aguilar via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Enrique Barzola def. Gabriel Benitez via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov def. Joachim Christensen via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:21 of Round 1

