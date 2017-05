UFC Fight Night 109 Results

The UFC’s return to Stockholm will be headlined by Sweden’s own Alexander “The Mauler” Gustafsson as he takes on Brazil’s Glover Teixeira in a battle of light heavyweights that pits #1 ranked vs. #2 ranked.

In the co-main event, we will see the return of Toronto’s Mish Cirkunov as he takes on Volkan Oezdemir in a pivotal match-up between light heavyweight prospects.

Some interesting fights are also set to take place on the undercard featuring the likes of Ben Saunders, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Jack Hermansson, Pedro Munhoz, Reza Madadi, and Marcin Held, among others.

Check out the full card + live results below!

Main Card (FOX Sports 1 – 1:00 PM ET)

-Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

-Misha Cirkunov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

-Ben Saunders vs. Peter Sobotta

-Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

-Oliver Enkamp vs. Nordine Taleb

-Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

Preliminary Card (FOX Sports 1 – 11:00 AM ET)

-Pedro Munhoz vs. Damian Stasiak

-Chris Camozzi vs. Trevor Smith

-Reza Madadi vs. Joaquim Silva

-Nico Musoke vs. Bojan Velickovic

Preliminary Bouts (UFC Fight Pass – 10:00 AM ET)

-Jessin Ayari vs. Darren Till

-Damir Hadzovic vs. Marcin Held