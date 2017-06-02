The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway is coming up this weekend, and during the first half of this episode we discuss the entire card, including a guest appearance by MMA Analyst Robin Black to break down the main event between UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo and UFC Interim Featherweight Champion Max Holloway.

We are then joined by UFC Middleweight Elias Theodorou to discuss the recent UFC fighter retreat in Las Vegas and his July 7th fight with Brad Tavares, and by former UFC Lightweight Shane Campbell to discuss last weekend’s BTC 1: Genesis event in Toronto and his upcoming title fight against Tristan Connelly at Unified MMA 31.

Finally we run down the results of UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira event from Sweden and the rest of the week’s MMA news.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer Radio: UFC 212 Preview and More

Main Photo: RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JUNE 01: UFC featherweight fighters Jose Aldo (L) of Brazil and Max Holloway of the United States pose for photographers during Ultimate Media Day at Windsor Hotel on June 01, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)