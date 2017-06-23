The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

We begin this week’s episode discussing the announcement of the long-awaited Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, as well as Bellator’s upcoming return to Pay Per View, Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs Silva. We preview the long-awaited grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva, the return of Fedor Emelianenko, three title fights, and the debut of Lightweight prospect Aaron Pico.

In the second half of the show we discuss the unfortunate news of Tim Hague’s passing, Matt Hughes’ hospitalization, the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee card, and the results of last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia event from Singapore.

Hammer Radio: Mayweather vs McGregor, Sonnen vs Silva and More

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, T.J. Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, and others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 23: Chael Sonnen interacts with fans and media during the UFC press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)