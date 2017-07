Episode 2 of Mat Wars is up for your viewing pleasure.

This time, Micah Brakefield takes on the dangerous Zac Loftus from Burnaby BJJ. They put on an epic, must see match.

We are super proud of this episode so please like, share and share again.

Special thanks to the sponsors: The Hempquarters, Fusion Fight Gear, Funhouse Tattoo, and BCKimonos.

Hope you all enjoy.