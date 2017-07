Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier UFC 214 Highlights

The most anticipated fight of 2017 was upon us at UFC 214. Jon Jones returned from a long hiatus to take on UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier. Check out full match highlights above.

The bout aired on the Pay-Per-View portion of the UFC 214 fight card.

Cormier lasted three rounds, but Jones was able to knock him out with a brutal high kick in the third round. The kick was followed up by ground and pound, which forced referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy to stop the fight.

UFC 214 went down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check out full UFC 214 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier via TKO (Strikes) at 3:01 of Round 3

Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Strikes) at 1:56 of Round 3

Robbie lawler def. Donald Cerrone via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via Knockout (Punches) at 0:22 of Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Strikes) at 4:34 of Round 1

Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-26)

Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:59 of Round 3

Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via Knockout (Punches) at 3:04 of Round 1