UFC Fight Night 114 Live Results

The UFC heads to Mexico for UFC Fight Night 114. Fans at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico will be in for a treat, as Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno square off in the main event.

The flyweight headliner will be a key match-up in the division and could secure a potential contender. In the evening’s co-main event, Randa Markos takes on Alexa Grasso in the women’s strawweight division.

The six-fight FOX Sports 1 main card is rounded out by Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price, Martin Bravo vs. Humberto Bandenay, Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans and Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 114 Results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis def. Brandon Moreno via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-46×2)

Alexa Grasso def. Randa Markos via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Niko Price def. Alan Jouban via TKO (Punches) at 1:44 of Round 1

Humberto Bandenay def. Martin Bravo via KO (Knee) at 0:26 of Round 1

Sam Alvey def. Rashad Evans via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Alejandro Perez def. Andre Soukhamthath via Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson def. Brad Scott via TKO (Punches) at 3:49 of Round 1

Dustin Ortiz def. Hector Sandoval via KO (Punches) at 0:14 of Round 1

Rani Yahya def. Henry Briones via Submission (Kimura) at 2:01 of Round 1 Jose Quinones def. Diego Rivas via Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)



Jordan Rinaldi def. Alvaro Herrera via Submission (Von Flue Choke) at 2:01 of Round 1

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images