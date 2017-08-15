Tuesday Night Contender Series: Week 6 – Live Results

Wearing nearing the end of the first “season” of the so far very entertaining Tuesday Night Contender Series. The sixth installment goes down live tonight and it features the first two-time Tuesday Night Contender Series fighter as well as the first female fight in the series.

Before reading on, check out the results for Week 5. Mike Rodriguez and Alex Perez were both signed following the last event, time to find out who gets signed tonight!

Week 5 is headlined by middleweights Charles Byrd and Buddy Wallace. Fighting out of Arlington, Texas, Charles Byrd was a competitor on the very first edition of Tuesday Night Contender Series just one month ago. He made quick work of Jamie Pickett. Wallace represents Last Stand Fight Team and has won three-straight while competing in Global Knockout Promotions and Tachi Palace Fights.

Also on the card;

– Adrian Diaz – Tachi Palace Fights Featherweight Champion

– Karl Reed – Trained by Ray & Stephen Thompson

– Cameron Olson – Roufusport MMA LHW product

– Tiffany Masters – Former Mid-State Fight Night Flyweight Champion

– Jamie Colleen – Former King of the Cage Strawweight Champion

– Jaime Alvarez – Former Absolute FC Flyweight Champion

Check out the full fight card below which will be updated with live results as the event is going on.

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 8pm ET