CANUSA teammates head to Hawaii

CANUSA teammates, Micah Brakefield and Daniel Swain have a pair of matches at Destiny MMA in Hawaii on October 7.

CANUSA Teammates Micah Brakefield and Daniel Swain head to Hawaii

Brakefield will drop down to 170-pounds to take on Johnavan Visante and Swain will be taking on Toby Misech in featherweight action.

Brakefield (6-7) is getting back into MMA action for the first time in over a year, as he has focussed on grappling super-fights. In his most recent bout, ‘Mitey’ lost to Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz at Prestige FC 2 in March 2016. Prior to the match-up in Hawaii, Brakefield will take to the Submission Underground cage on October 1 at SUG 5. Visante (7-9) is also riding a two-fight losing skid and a lengthy layoff. Most recently lost to Alan Arzeno at Mixed Striking Championship 2 in July 2015.

Swain (16-8-1) will step back into the cage for the first time in 2017. He last fought in December 2016 in Bahrain, as he lost to Alex da Silva. His opponent, Misech (10-5), is coming off a fourth round TKO victory over Jared Mazurek at Alaska FC 130 in March.

The Destiny event goes down on October 7 from the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.