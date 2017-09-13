The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 116

Walkout Songs

UFC Fight Night 116 is upon us this week! Emanating live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pitsburgh, PA, the card features the return of Luke Rockhold. The former UFC middleweight kingpin will be taking on former World Series of Fighting dual champion David Branch in the main event. All over the card, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. Some have had great walkouts in the past, but musical schizophrenia has led them away from it. Others just need a boost. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Luke Rockhold

What he last walked out to: “Push It” – Rick Ross

What he should walk out to next: “Thirteen” – Danzig

Luke Rockhold has been known to jump from song to song with his entrances. This is actually a shame, because he stumbled upon the perfect one all the way back at UFC Fight Night 35. Rick Ross’ “Push It” is passable walkout fare, but the eerie rock of Danzig’s “Thirteen” gave Rockhold an appropriate air of menace. It clicked not just for me, but for others as well. So give it a listen below and see if it should be brought back as Rockhold’s entrance.

Uriah Hall

What he last walked out to: “Jammin'” – Bob Marley

What he should walk out to next: “Ninja” – Skindred

Uriah “Primetime” Hall is another fighter who’s never really found a song to make his own, entrance-wise. He’s also a guy who needs help bringing his killer instinct to the fore. Bob Marley, as great as his music is, does not inspire violent thoughts. I get the idea of wanting to have that connection to his birthplace of Jamaica. That’s important. However, there is a band taking the dub music of his home country and giving it a fiercer edge. That band is the UK’s own Skindred. Their song “Ninja,” obviously a combat-oriented song, has the right amount of bombast to help bring the violence out of Hall. You can check it out below.

